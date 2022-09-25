Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rithm Capital by 311.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 468.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 603.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.70. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Rithm Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Featured Articles

