Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.15

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 33352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RITM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 50.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RITM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,932,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,702,000 after buying an additional 1,211,245 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 1,507.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,259,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,866 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 52.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,728,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,957,000 after purchasing an additional 943,227 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $9,733,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 61.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,836,000 after purchasing an additional 758,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

