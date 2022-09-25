Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Cfra

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cfra to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 63.74.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 33.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion and a PE ratio of -1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 34.15. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of 19.25 and a 52-week high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 42.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,015 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 53,132 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth about $369,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 8.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

