Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $72.01

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $72.01 and last traded at $72.01, with a volume of 3846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RHI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, CL King cut their target price on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.29.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Robert Half International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,027,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.