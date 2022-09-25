Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 150 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.2 %

Blackstone stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $149.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.70 and a 200 day moving average of $105.25.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

