Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Boosts Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SAP were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SAP by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in SAP by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,799,000 after buying an additional 36,032 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,327,000. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Stock Down 2.3 %

SAP stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $149.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About SAP

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SAP from €134.00 ($136.73) to €122.00 ($124.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oddo Bhf lowered their target price on SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

See Also

