Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 132 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Moderna were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Down 0.5 %

Moderna stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $453.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,140,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,140,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 648,048 shares of company stock valued at $101,158,042 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.