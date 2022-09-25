Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 31 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UNH opened at $513.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Argus boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

