Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 72 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MOH opened at $328.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $329.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $361.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $8,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,839.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,332 shares of company stock worth $38,860,346. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.14.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.