Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $356,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 106.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after buying an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.6 %

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

NYSE DIS opened at $99.50 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.78.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

