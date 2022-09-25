Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $39.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $165.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

