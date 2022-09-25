Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $86,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Shares of DD stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.01. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

