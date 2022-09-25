Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.40. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.84 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.