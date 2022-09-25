Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Eaton were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 588.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ETN opened at $134.14 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.05 and its 200-day moving average is $141.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.15.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.