Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 15.3% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,872 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in NVIDIA by 17.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 482 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in NVIDIA by 7.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 426,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 32.8% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $125.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $122.57 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Benchmark decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.91.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

