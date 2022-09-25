Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,668,654,000 after buying an additional 136,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,433,000 after buying an additional 53,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,171,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after buying an additional 254,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,893,000 after buying an additional 45,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,168,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.43.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $688.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $750.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $707.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $673.29.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

