Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Invests $80,000 in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.36. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.85 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04.

