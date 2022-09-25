Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Invests $91,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,484,000 after purchasing an additional 231,978 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,608,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,099,000 after acquiring an additional 20,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $140.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $138.60 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

