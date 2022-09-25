Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Netflix were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,324,648,000 after purchasing an additional 407,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,380,929,000 after purchasing an additional 930,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $226.41 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.09 and a 200 day moving average of $239.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.67.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

