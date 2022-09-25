Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 2,969 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 255.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 39,000.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $20.28 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36.

