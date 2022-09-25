Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 726 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

