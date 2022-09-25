Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 118.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in FOX were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3,274.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

