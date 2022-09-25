Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 150 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,087,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $90.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.84. The firm has a market cap of $126.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $89.90 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on RY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

