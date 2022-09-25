Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,485 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.2% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $183.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.23 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

