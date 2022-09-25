Rotork (LON:ROR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $229.40

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 229.40 ($2.77) and last traded at GBX 230.40 ($2.78), with a volume of 1163493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235.40 ($2.84).

ROR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rotork from GBX 345 ($4.17) to GBX 310 ($3.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 389.71 ($4.71).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 249.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 271.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,573.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,666.67%.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

