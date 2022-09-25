Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $90.54

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $90.54 and last traded at $90.59, with a volume of 12324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.35 and a 200 day moving average of $100.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $1,635,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,770,000 after buying an additional 14,412,851 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,429,000 after buying an additional 2,779,909 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,817,816,000 after buying an additional 2,687,026 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 257.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,580,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,640,000 after buying an additional 2,579,121 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

