Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $88.53

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $88.53 and last traded at $88.53, with a volume of 1461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Royal Gold Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average is $115.19.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1,458.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Royal Gold by 280.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

