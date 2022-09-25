Sangoma Technologies (SANG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SANG opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. Sangoma Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $23.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangoma Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,685,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 283,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SANG. William Blair began coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$25.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

