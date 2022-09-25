Sangoma Technologies (STC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 26th.

Sangoma Technologies Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of STC opened at C$3.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.99. Sangoma Technologies has a twelve month low of C$2.53 and a twelve month high of C$5.50. The stock has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$25.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.