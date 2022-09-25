Santori & Peters Inc. Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Santori & Peters Inc. cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.3% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.9 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $109.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $320.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.95. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.



