Sara Bay Financial Acquires 2,039 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,999.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

