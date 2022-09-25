Sara Bay Financial Acquires 2,039 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,999.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
