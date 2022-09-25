Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.31

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.31 and last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 1164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.56.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $789.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.81.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, Director Wayland R. Hicks purchased 2,000 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $61,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 192,733.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 17.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 13,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 268.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 99,607 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

