SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $109.00

Shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 109 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.32), with a volume of 663212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.40 ($1.35).
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 118.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 119.29. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,084.00.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.90%.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
