Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives $189.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.20.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

SEA Stock Performance

SE opened at $53.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. SEA has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SEA will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC lifted its position in SEA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

