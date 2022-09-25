SEA (NYSE:SE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $52.56

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.56 and last traded at $52.78, with a volume of 50037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

SEA Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.43.

Institutional Trading of SEA

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,449 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,368,654,000 after purchasing an additional 370,032 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 72.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,071,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 58.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,681,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169,129 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 18.7% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,619,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,312,413 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,859,574,000 after acquiring an additional 116,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

