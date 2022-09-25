Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.30

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.30 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 2934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMTC. Cowen lowered shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Semtech Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,592,000 after buying an additional 19,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 26,186.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,091,000 after buying an additional 58,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Stories

