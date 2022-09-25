Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.30

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.30 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 2934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMTC. Cowen lowered shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.
Semtech Trading Down 0.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,592,000 after buying an additional 19,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 26,186.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,091,000 after buying an additional 58,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
