Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.38

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 1667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average is $45.12.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 329,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,603,000 after buying an additional 97,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 565,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,058,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

