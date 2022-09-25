Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SQNS has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Sequans Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SQNS opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.65 million, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,483,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 370,062 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,531,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 743,504 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,739,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 657,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Further Reading

