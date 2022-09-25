Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,194 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Shell were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,638,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $48.11 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $184.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

