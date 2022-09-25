Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.31

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$12.31 and last traded at C$12.32, with a volume of 82254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIA. National Bankshares upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.34.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$890.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$176.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 267.43%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

