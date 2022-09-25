SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

Shares of SGMA opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $30.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.89.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 13.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

