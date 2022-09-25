Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,703 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $109.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.95. The firm has a market cap of $320.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

