Signature Wealth Management Group Acquires 533 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,030,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $6,796,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 3,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $144.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.09. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $99.65 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

