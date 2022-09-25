Silicon Valley Capital Partners Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.4% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $166.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.83 and a 200-day moving average of $174.14. The company has a market capitalization of $438.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

