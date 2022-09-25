Sky Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,859 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.8% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $237.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $235.20 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.77.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

