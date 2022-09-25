SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.30

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 6278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $362.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in SLM by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 58,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SLM by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in SLM by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

(Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.