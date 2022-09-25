SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.34

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 3161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

Several research analysts have commented on SLRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SLR Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Compass Point lowered their price target on SLR Investment to $15.75 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $734.47 million, a PE ratio of 63.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 780.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 39.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,102,000 after purchasing an additional 797,719 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SLR Investment by 61.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 932,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after purchasing an additional 355,581 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its position in SLR Investment by 19.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,362,000 after purchasing an additional 306,084 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SLR Investment by 127.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 242,438 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 51.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 138,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

