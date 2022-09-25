Smart Money Group LLC Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $3,111,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after buying an additional 2,228,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after buying an additional 1,437,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $144.77 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

