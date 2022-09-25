SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.96

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$25.96 and last traded at C$26.06, with a volume of 93034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRU.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.50 to C$33.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.75 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.68.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.