Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2,615.00

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,615 ($31.60) and last traded at GBX 2,620 ($31.66), with a volume of 91768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,707 ($32.71).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,490 ($42.17) to GBX 3,655 ($44.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,918.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,058. The company has a market capitalization of £6.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 840.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of €0.32 ($0.32) per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.94%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

